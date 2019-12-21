Seek justice in court, not through oaths outside, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A political challenge to take Islamic oaths in response to controversial issues could be seen as a move to diminish the legal process, said PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

He played down a challenge by an Umno Youth leader here who demanded that members of PKR and Pakatan Harapan should take the Islamic oath (sumpah laknat) to deny their involvement in issues such as the sex video targeting a minister.

“We need to be reasonable whenever we ask for a ‘sumpah laknat’ to be performed and for it be used as a primary legal defence,” said Fahmi.

“If Datuk Seri Najib (Razak) wants to seek justice then he should do so in the courts, and not outside the courts,” he said after attending a function on empowering women entrepreneurs and leaders here.

Najib was alleged in a sworn statement by convicted killer Azilah Hadri to have ordered the killing of a Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006. He took an Islamic oath to deny involvement.

Pakatan Harapan leaders were then challenged by Titiwangsa Umno Youth leader Nazir Hussin Akhtar Husin to similarly take the Islamic oath to deny involvement in the video.

Besides the sex video controversy, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, have been implicated in a case involving allegations of sexual assault.

Farhash told reporters that he has yet to be called for interview by police as part of the investigation into allegations against Anwar.

He stopped short after saying he offered himself to take the polygraph test, adding that the case is still under investigation and that both he and former researcher Muhammed Yusoff Rawther have filed lawsuits on each other.

Farhash had filed a lawsuit against Yusoff for making defamatory statements in a press conference Yusoff held this month. Yusoff has sued Farhash and Anwar’s press secretary for alleged assault against him at his work place.



