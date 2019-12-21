‘Talent pipeline’ in the works for jobs in Turkey

PETALING JAYA: A “talent pipeline” is being set up for young Malaysians to work in Turkey, and for academic and student exchange programmes between the two countries.

A Malaysian organisation, Akademi Harimau Asia, will be collaborating with Mental HR Consultancy of Turkey, to carry out the scheme.

“A framework is currently being negotiated to secure residence and work permits, language training and other logistical matters,” Akademi Harimau Asia said in a statement.

The two partners signed a memorandum of cooperation on Thursday witnessed by the Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani.

Harimau Asia said the programme is expected to be in full swing in the second half of 2020, with up to 50 young Malaysias expected to be taking part.

The programme will also allow for academic and student exchange by which Malaysian universities could attract more international students.

In the long run, it said, the framework is expected to be the main “talent pipeline” between the two countries.



