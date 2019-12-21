Upgrade posts of syarie chief judges and shariah court judges, urges King

GEORGE TOWN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today expressed hope that the posts of syarie chief judges and shariah court judges would be upgraded according to their qualifications.

“If we upgrade the status of the shariah court judges to a higher level, I believe many will be keen to fill the posts.

“However, if we keep the status at an unappealing level, the post of shariah court judge may be regarded as insignificant and unable to help the individual to advance in his or her career as a judge,” he said today, Bernama reported.

The King and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the opening of the Penang Shariah Court Complex here.

They were accompanied by Penang Yang di-Pertua Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife, Majimor Shariff.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his wife, Tan Lean Kee, were also in attendance.

The construction of the complex along Jalan Batu Gantung here began in 2012 and was fully completed in 2016 at a cost of RM32 million.

In his speech, Sultan Abdullah called for continuous efforts to ensure growth of Islam so that Islamic teachings would be further respected, emulated and accepted as a basis of collaboration with other religions.

He also shared his experience meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, during his recent visit to the United Kingdom where the principal leader of the Church of England expressed his admiration for the harmonious relations existing among the people of different cultures and religions in Malaysia.

“We agreed that we should always maintain peace and harmony, as well as mutual tolerance and respect, because Malaysia has been an exemplary model of a country where a multi-religious society can live in peace and harmony,” he added.



