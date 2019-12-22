2,300 officers to check on prices during Christmas season

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,300 enforcement officers are monitoring prices of goods at supermarkets, markets and retail outlets to ensure that traders to comply with price controls during the Christmas season.

Action would be taken if prices of 19 controlled items are raised without valid reason, or if price tags are not displayed, said Alauddin Sidal, deputy secretary-general of the domestic trade ministry.

The penalties for individuals is a fine of up to RM100,000 or up to three years’ jail or both, or a compound fine of up to RM50,000 while companies could be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

“For failing to display the pink price tag on the controlled goods, individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or issued a compound of up to RM5,000, and companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or to pay a compound up to RM10,000,” he told reporters.

Enforcement officers in Terengganu have recorded 34 cases of various offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, and 13 investigation papers had been opened, said the state director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

He said inspections were carried out on shops in Kuala Terengganu, Kemaman, Dungun and Besut.

The director of the Johor branch, Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro, said there had not been any complaints about price increases. He said there was sufficient supply of essential items at flood-affected districts in the state.

State executive councillor for consumer affairs, Dr S. Ramakrishnan, gave examples of controlled prices for the Christmas season: live chicken at RM5.80 per kg, standard chicken (RM7.30/kg), super chicken (RM8.10/kg), imported turkey (RM28/kg); local boned mutton (RM47/kg) and imported boned mutton (RM26/kg).

“Other items include chicken eggs A grade (RM0.40), B grade (RM0.39), C grade (RM0.38), tomatoes (RM4.30/kg) and green capsicum (RM10/kg).

Ramakrishnan said traders could not sell controlled items at higher prices and must display the special pink price tag on the items to distinguish them from other goods.



