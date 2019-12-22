Allowances of councillors can go up if local authorities can afford it, says Zuraida

AMPANG: Allowances for councillors in local authorities can only be increased if they are earning enough, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamarudin said.

She said these local authorities had the power to decide on this matter and the federal government won’t interfere in this.

“Some local councils simply cannot afford to do so.

“At this moment, we let the local authorities fix the councillors’ allowances. If they have more revenue, then they can increase them,” she said after attending a football competition in her Ampang parliamentary constituency.

Zuraida was asked to comment on the move by Johor to increase allowances for councillors.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said Johor Bahru city councillors will have their allowances increased from RM900 to RM1,800 from Jan 1, 2020.

Allowances for municipal councillors will go up from RM800 to RM1,300 while those serving in district councils will get RM1,000, instead of RM600.

Tan said the decision was made after taking into consideration the rising cost of living.

He said these allowances were last reviewed in 2015.

Tan said the increase in allowances was to recognise the contributions of council members.



