Foregone conclusion at meeting on Sabah passes, says PBS

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah has declined an invitation to attend roundtable talks on the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS), saying that the forum had a foregone conclusion.

PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim said there was no point in attending a forum with a foregone conclusion.

“In other words, the roundtable is probably only intended to convince people to support the PSS, not to get input from the public,” he said.

The invitation to the roundtable meeting with officials of the National Security Council was issued by the Upko party, a member of the ruling coalition. The meeting is to be held tomorrow.

Earlier today, Upko secretary-general Wences Agang had clarified the party’s stand on the passes, saying it was withholding support until it fully understood the issues involved.

However, Jahid said “PBS has said no to the PSS. We have spoken on this matter well in advance, both in Parliament and at the Sabah legislative assembly.”

He noted that deputy home minister Azis Jamman had already said the ministry was conducting a road show to brief the public about the PSS.

The ministry plans to issue the PSS to 136,055 holders of the IMM13, census slip and Surat Burung Burung in Sabah from June 1 next year.

The passes may also be issued to the migrants’ children and spouses, but a decision will be made only after a census is carried out.



