Hunt for man who molested 9-year-old girl in surau toilet

SUNGAI PETANI: A 9-year-old girl is reported to have been molested in a toilet at a surau here and police are seeking a medium-built man with a dark complexion seen in security camera footage.

Kuala Muda deputy district police chief Shamsudin Mamat was quoted as saying that the man had lured the girl from a playground next to the surau.

“He rode a motorbike and parked it by the toilet. The children’s playground is located next to the surau. He lured the victim to the toilet and proceeded to molest the child,” he said, according to NST Online.

“The child struggled and managed to get away, and the suspect immediately left the scene. The girl did not suffer any injury,” he said.

The incident at Surau Al Ikhlas Zonawar took place on Dec 13, but was reported on Dec 18 after the father found video recordings from the CCTV.



