IWK to seal off sewer manholes after pollution at water plant

SHAH ALAM: Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) is to seal off all manholes at its treatment plant in Bandar Bukit Mahkota, Cheras, near here, to prevent illegal waste disposal from occurring in future.

Selangor state executive councillor for environment, Hee Loy Sian, said IWK had agreed to permanently close all 20 manholes in the area.

“This is to prevent people from opening the manholes.”

Hee said he would direct the Kajang Municipal Council and IWK to provide 24-hour control at the entrance to the area. “I hope police can patrol the area to ensure no unauthorised person enters the area,” he said when contacted here today.

Hee added that the Bandar Putera Mahkota Sewage Treatment Plant was a neglected area but had a complete sewerage system and infrastructure in place.

“There are only three houses in the area. This area is also near the Negeri Sembilan border and the industrial area. We cannot stop them from entering this place.

“In future, we plan to install closed-circuit cameras at the entrance and exit,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) was forced to cease operations due to odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

Investigations showed this was caused by irresponsible people who disposed of their illegal waste, containing solvents with a stench, at the inlets around the IWK plant.

Following the closure, 328,957 registered subscribers in 366 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were affected.

The plant will stay closed until the odour disappears in the raw water supply.



