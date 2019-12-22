Jan 8 approval for acquisition of Highland Towers site

AMPANG: The Selangor government will approve the acquisition of the Highland Towers site for redevelopment on Jan 8, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

Zuraida said she met Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari on Monday and he said he would raise the matter at a meeting with the Selangor Economic Action Council on Jan 8.

“And it (the acquisition) will be approved on Jan 8,” she told reporters when met at a football competition here today.

Last weekend, Amirudin said the acquisition of the site at Taman Hillview, Ulu Klang, could not be done before year-end, as the state government was still going through the documents.

Her said his administration received the letter from the ministry last month and was working on it as it involved various parties such as the land office and related agencies.

“It will take some time, maybe between three and four months,” he was reported as saying.

In August last year, Zuraida proposed that the Highland Towers area be re-developed as a recreational park. This was because the structure of the soil in the area was not suitable for housing.

On Dec 11, 1993, one of the three blocks of the Highland Towers Condominium collapsed, killing 48 people.



