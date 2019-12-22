Lawyer Haniff Khatri denies having a hand in sex video case

PETALING JAYA: Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla has rejected speculation about his alleged involvement with a sex video implicating a senior PKR politician, or that he had not spoken out about the case.

He said that he had, last month, questioned why there had been no update on police investigations into the sex video, which came to light in July.

“The investigation started five months ago, and without any updates, the public would tend to think there are ‘hidden hands’ out there trying to stop investigations by the police,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

After his statement, Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed had quickly responded, Haniff said, and Huzir had explained that police were seeking the opinion of an American expert on the authenticity of the video, and had said the results will be known by the year-end.

Haniff dispelled speculation that he was involved in the sex video case, on the basis that he had previously represented Dr Mahathir Mohamad in several cases and was now acting for former researcher Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who had made allegations of sexual assault.

“If I was involved (in the sex video), why would I be questioning the police and Attorney-General’s Chambers?” Haniff said.

He said there had been deceitful rumours of a cover-up of the sex video case because it allegedly involved PKR deputy president Azmin Ali — who has vehemently denied any involvement — and similar rumours of a political conspiracy to highlight the Yusoff Rawther case because it named PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Yusoff lodged a police report earlier this month, attaching a statutory declaration claiming that he was sexually assaulted by Anwar, who has vehemently denied Yusoff’s claim. Police have since recorded a statement from Anwar at Bukit Aman.

Haniff said in his video that some people in Cabinet positions were more concerned about who would succeed Mahathir as the next prime minister.

These individuals should instead focus on their duties in making government policies, and on assisting Mahathir in improving the country’s administration, he said.



