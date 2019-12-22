Penang Hill railway running again after breakdown

GEORGE TOWN: The funicular train service on Penang Hill resumed completely at 4.45pm today, after a suspension at 8pm last night left about 900 visitors stranded on the hill.

Announcing this in a statement today, Penang Hill Corporation said ticket counters were opened to the public at 4.30pm.

Operations to assist all 900 stranded visitors to descend the hill began at 8.30pm last night and ended at 1.03am this morning.

The incident caught the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who expressed his concern as well as his hope that the problem pertaining to the hydraulic brakes of the train could be resolved, with urgent measures taken to ensure the incident does not recur.



