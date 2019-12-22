Selangor MB hopeful of quick end to water cut

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government expects water supply affected by the closure of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant to recover by late tonight, at the earliest.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said this was because at 4pm the odour pollution reading was at the one-tonne level. “This amount is safe to use and water can be distributed to consumers but it will give rise to an unpleasant odour,” he told reporters here today.

He said the relevant parties had been working hard since yesterday to resolve the problem. “I hope it can be resolved quickly and water supply distributed to consumers by late tonight,” he said.

He denied that unscheduled water supply disruption in Selangor had occurred too often this year.

“Actually, the incidence of water disruption is just four to five times like in previous years, but probably this year it has been widely reported by the local media so many people remember this year’s disruptions as frequent,” he said.

Yesterday the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant had to be closed because of odour pollution caused by the dumping of illegal waste with solvent odours at the inlet around the Indah Water Konsortium plant.

Following the closure, 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang have been affected.

6 more public taps for water-cut areas of Selangor

Six more public water taps are being installed in areas affected by the water cuts.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said the six taps raise to 14 the number of public water taps available.

It said 70 water tankers and 14 jumbo water tankers had been put into service, and 11 service centres are in operation round-the-clock.

A total of 2,268 five-litre water bottles have also been distributed to consumers, particularly those in multi-storey residences.

Air Selangor explained that as the water cuts had affected a large area, it was not able to deploy water tankers to assist all consumers – priority was therefore given to consumers and premises in critical need, as well as emergencies.

Air Selangor advised consumers to get their water supplies from the service centres and public water taps.

Up to date information is available on the Air Selangor app for mobile phones, or at the www.airselangor.com.my website, Air Selangor’s Facebook account and Twitter account @airselangor.



