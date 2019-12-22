Upko withholds support for PSS until it ‘fully understands’ issues

KOTA KINABALU: Upko today said it will neither support nor reject the proposed Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) until it “fully understands” the issues behind it.

Its secretary-general Nelson Angang said the party had been asking the home ministry to engage with stakeholders since the PSS was announced by the minister Muhyiddin Yassin last September.

“How can you oppose something if you don’t fully understand what it’s all about?” he asked in a statement today, after PBS deputy secretary-general Julita Majungki said the party had adopted a “confusing” and “inconsistent” stand on the PSS.

Upko is part of the state government.

Angang said Upko members had expressed their unhappiness over the move at the party’s extraordinary general meeting last month because the ministry had not explained and discussed it with them.

“Upko wants to understand the PSS first so it can make a sound and informed decision and that includes having the scheduled roundtable discussion with the National Security Council (NSC) tomorrow morning,” he said.

He said Upko had initiated the discussion and invited NGOs and all political parties to take part.

“It is the start of the public engagements by the NSC and other agencies. An invitation has also gone out to PBS and we hope their leaders will come and make their views heard,” he said.

He said Sabah leaders owed it to all Sabahans to keep an open mind on the PSS first, before accepting or rejecting it outright.

Yesterday, Majungki said Upko, being part of the state government, “is therefore a party to the crafting and approval of the PSS”.

The home ministry plans to issue the PSS to 136,055 holders of the IMM13, census slip and Surat Burung Burung in Sabah from June 1 next year.

Putrajaya is also mulling to issue their children and spouses with the PSS but will decide on the matter after a census is carried out.

It expects to issue some 600,000 passes, which are renewable every three years without limit, when the exercise is over.



