Water treatment plant closure due to illegal waste disposal

KUALA LUMPUR: The closure of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant yesterday was due to illegal waste disposal nearby, Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) said.

It said it was not due to sewage treatment operations.

In a statement, IWK said the problem was identified during a joint inspection carried out by Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) at the Bandar Putera Mahkota sewage water treatment plant following a report in the morning.

Following the odour, it said, the team had to temporarily stop the effluent discharge to enable cleanup operations.

“At 7pm, there was no (more) odour. SPAN, LUAS and IWK personnel conducted an inspection at the sewers around the area and found out that there was illegal waste disposal with solvent odour.

“This incident is similar to the incident that occurred last September.”

IWK said it could not treat the illegal waste as it was only able to treat sewage, It said it lodged a report at a nearby police station.

The statement regretted that various parties were pointing fingers at IWK over the incident “when it was actually caused by those who were irresponsible to dispose of the illegal waste there”.

It said the operations and maintenance of all 7,000 plants under IWK were being carried out in accordance with the specifications and procedures laid out by the authorities.

The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to halt its operations yesterday following the incident, which affected more than 320,000 consumers in 348 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.



