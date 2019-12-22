Read Buku Harapan before opening your mouth, Kit Siang tells Haniff Khatri

PETALING JAYA: DAP leaders are adhering to “Buku Harapan”, containing Pakatan Harapan’s GE14 promises, in pressing for the abolition of draconian provisions in the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

As such, he advised lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla to read “Buku Harapan” about what Pakatan Harapan had promised in the 14th general election before opening his mouth.

“Haniff cannot be more wrong when he alleged that some DAP leaders, by the virtue of being part of the ruling government, were meddling in police affairs,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said Promise 27 (page 61) on “Abolish oppressive laws” of “Buku Harapan” pledges that “The Pakatan Harapan government will also abolish draconian provisions” in Sosma.

This includes the denial of bail when a person is charged under Sosma and during the whole period the case is subject to appeal to the higher courts, a process that could take years.

“It is a major landmark judicial and constitutional development that Section 13 of Sosma, which denied bail to Sodms detainees, was declared unconstitutional by Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“It would have been better if this draconian and unconstitutional provision had been repealed by Parliament before Nov 29, 2019, the date the matter was decided by Justice Nazlan as ‘unconstitutional’,” Lim added.

Haniff had stated in an interview on Friday that the DAP’s attacks on police investigations, linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), were not doing the country’s image of upholding the rule of law any good.

He said such attacks also gave the people the impression that DAP, by the virtue of being part of the ruling government, was meddling in police affairs.

Haniff said the reason he was raising the alarm was that it appeared the government was bending the rule of law for the benefit of its own members.

Three DAP members – two assemblymen and a local councillor – have been charged with supporting the now-defunct LTTE in Melaka in November last year.

Nine other men were also arrested in Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Selangor on terrorism charges linked to LTTE.

Lim said Parliament had already set up a Select Committee on Defence and Home Affairs to ensure that there is no police abuse of power, as had happened in the previous administration, when the doctrine of separation of powers was abused and Parliament could not fully perform its constitutional function.

As such, there should be suspension of the all Sosma provisions until the PH government had completed its Buku Harapan’s pledge to repeal the “draconian” aspects in the law, he added.

He said DAP condemned terrorism in any form and will provide unstinting support to the authorities to combat terrorism of any kind.

“It is two-and-a-half months since the detention of DAP state executive councillor G Saminathan, Negeri Sembilan state assemblyman P Gunasekaran and eight others for terrorist links with LTTE.

“But no concrete evidence has been provided by the police so far, especially as LTTE has been defunct for nine years.

“The era when national security is the sole concern of the police is over as national security should be the concern of all patriotic Malaysians and MPs.

“While the police have the professional and specific duty to safeguard the national security of the nation, it should not act as in the past when the phrase ‘national security’ could be abused not to protect national security, but for other motives and purposes,” Lim said.

The DAP adviser said in 2015, former Batu Kawan Umno deputy chief Khairuddin Abu Hassan and lawyer Matthias Chang were detained under Sosma in connection with the 1MDB scandal, while in 2016, on the eve of Bersih 5 rally, Bersih chairman Maria Chin was arrested under the same act.

“In a new era of great accountability and transparent governance promised by PH, the police must act in a transparent and accountable manner.”



