What happened to new automotive policy, ask industry players

KUALA LUMPUR: The much anticipated National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2019 has yet to see the light of day despite talk of it being launched “soon”.

Industry players and observers said they are waiting for the policy – which aims to take the local automotive industry to a whole new level – to be announced.

The policy is supposed to outline efforts to transform Malaysia into a hybrid and energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) manufacturer, among other things.

The NAP was introduced in 2006 to transform the domestic automotive industry and integrate it into the increasingly competitive regional and global industry network. It was reviewed in 2009 and 2014 to keep the industry in pace with current developments.

Malaysia Automotive, Robotic and IoT Institute (MARii) chief executive officer Madani Sahari had said the policy would be implemented in three phases until 2030, with the first phase scheduled to run until 2023-2024.

MARii had been tasked to develop the policy by the international trade and industry ministry in August.

“The first phase of NAP 2019 will emphasise the improvement of policies to infuse with new technologies, including in terms of human capital and competency,” Madani told Bernama in September.

He said the phase would focus on elements such as battery production, management system and the establishment of charging stations, and the other two phases would focus on technological advancements, including 5G.

The new NAP would see the country shift its focus towards developing an ecosystem for the “next-generation vehicle” (NxGV), which integrates artificial intelligence to enable safer, more efficient and high-performance driving, he said.

It would also enable the creation of a new sector – mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) – where transportation services from public and private transportation providers were combined in a unified gateway to “create and manage” the trip.



