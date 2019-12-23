After Najib oath, Jawi warns against ‘misuse of mosques’

PETALING JAYA: Action can be taken against anyone who misuses mosques for personal or political reasons, the Islamic affairs department of the Federal Territories (Jawi) said today.

The warning comes in the wake of a statement by Federal Territories mufti Zulkifli Mohamad urging Jawi to enforce laws barring religious oaths or “sumpah laknat” in mosques on matters of public interest or court cases.

Last Friday, former prime minister Najib Razak took a “sumpah laknat” to deny allegations made by a former police commando that Najib had ordered the murder of Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu. The ex-commando, Azilah Hadri, and a colleague were sentenced to death in 2015 for the murder.

After Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek in Kampung Baru, Najib had said in front of a congregation numbering about 500 that “I have never directed anyone to kill a Mongolian citizen named Altantuya Shaariibuu and I have never met nor do I know the deceased.”

He had made a similar oath 11 years ago at a mosque in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, denying claims that he had known Altantuya.

Jawi director Mohd Ajib Ismail did not make any mention of Najib or “sumpah laknat” in today’s statement but said the department took note of the misuse of mosques in the Federal Territories.

“The administration of mosques in the Federal Territories is subject to the Administration of Islamic Law Act 1993,” he said.

“As such this department wishes to remind all that action can be taken on any breach of the act, and all parties, regardless of their political and ideological backgrounds, are advised to always ensure that mosques are protected as an institution for the ummah.”

The FT mufti had earlier called for the enforcement of rules against “sumpah laknat” in mosques on matters of public interests or court cases to avoid mosques from being manipulated. He said the courts were the more appropriate platform to resolve legal issues and, if necessary, for taking an oath.



