PBS calls for unity amid challenging times

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has called for peace and unity among Malaysians, particularly those in Sabah, amid the unstable economic situation and unfulfilled election promises.

Party president Maximus Ongkili said Malaysia is facing challenging times as it deals with global economic uncertainties, regional security tension and disruptive domestic changes in government administration and policy-making.

“The unresolved succession plan for the premiership has led to much uncertainty in the areas of foreign and domestic investments.

“This has led to a sluggish economic growth and much hardship among the people,” he said at a gathering of about 30 church groups from various denominations for an “Evening of Christmas Carols” in his parliamentary constituency of Kota Marudu yesterday.

Ongkili said lack of political improvement, unfulfilled promises and economic changes continue to make headlines and discussion over social chat groups, leading to public frustration and disappointments.

“State security continues to be the perennial concerns of Sabahans due to the influx of illegal immigrants and border intrusions.

“Yet, in spite of these daunting scenarios, we want to persevere and stay united as Malaysians and to preserve this precious land of ours,” he said.



