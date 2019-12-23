RFID payment at 62 toll plazas from Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning Jan 1, motorists of class one vehicles can pay toll at 62 toll plazas along 24 highways using their radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags.

These include the North-South Expressway, the KESAS Expressway, the Kajang SILK Highway and Butterworth Ring Road.

In a statement today, the transport ministry said this was a move towards the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system at the highways to improve the quality of toll payment service.

“The test run for the RFID had been conducted at selected toll plazas since 2018 and received positive response from motorists. To date, the number of RFID users has exceeded 830,000,” it said.

The ministry said the RFID is expected to make traffic flow at the toll plazas smoother as motorists will no longer have to stop to touch their card at the “reader”, and there is no extra cost because no battery is used.

The system uses a sticker which is connected to the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, allowing motorists to top up the value online.



