Sabotage, says Santiago on water supply pollution

PETALING JAYA: The chairman of the National Water Services Commission, Charles Santiago, has called out sabotage in what he described as deliberate action to dump toxic waste into Selangor’s water supply system.

Santiago said more than 50 cubic metres of waste was poured into the sewerage system, causing the closure of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant.

Thousands of households and businesses have been affected by water cuts over the weekend. Water supplies to the Klang Valley are expected to resume tonight in stages.

“This is deliberate. It is not a one-off (incident), this was deliberate. It means somebody is organising it and that is why I’m saying the issue of sabotage comes into play,” Santiago said in Cyberjaya today, according to Malay Mail.

He said a police report had been lodged by the commission.

He said the polluters had brought misery to the people of Selangor, and “untold millions” in losses suffered by businesses and the state. “It is unacceptable,” he said.

Operations at the Sungai Semenyih plant were halted on Saturday because of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih, from illegal waste being dumped into the inlet at the Indah Water Konsortium sewage plant in Bandar Bukit Mahkota.

Santiago said the toxic waste consists of solvents, engine oil, fats and industrial waste.

He urged local councils to check that eating places complied with by-laws on installing grease traps at their shops and also check on motor workshops.



