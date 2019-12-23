Top cop peeved at ‘dishonest’ foreign police in getting Jho Low

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top police officer today expressed disappointment with foreign authorities, saying they have refused to cooperate in apprehending fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, who is wanted for his role in the 1MDB scandal.

Abdul Hamid Bador said he had met with his counterparts and written to them but is still no closer to arresting Low, better known as Jho Low.

“In bilateral ties with police in other countries, we expect honesty in terms of cooperation. There must be a spirit of reciprocity. But this is where I’m disappointed,” Hamid told reporters at the Bukit Aman police headquarters today.

“I expected honest cooperation. But there has been no honesty,” he said, adding that getting Jho Low was about fighting criminals and had nothing to do with politics.

Hamid also voiced surprise that Jho Low had been able to evade detection in an age of technological advancements.

“I’m shocked. With the advancements and sophistications, criminals would not have been able to hide,” he said.

However, he added that technological advances such as holograms could allow a person to appear simultaneously in two different locations.

Hamid had earlier vowed to bring Jho Low to justice before the end of the year.

He said today that his efforts were continuing despite the setbacks.

“I’m not resting… but if the other side is not being forthright, it’s like ‘bertepuk bertepuk sebelah tangan’ (clapping with one hand),” he said.

Jho Low has been pursued by Malaysia and Singapore over his role in the 1MDB scandal.

Various reports have placed him in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United Arab Emirates and India. However, Malaysian police have dismissed these as fake.

Hamid previously said that Jho Low was enjoying protection from a state authority but gave no further details.

He also said that Jho Low was hiding on an island.

“My patience has limits when I’m negotiating with the said country, because we gave them our full cooperation in all issues pertaining to policing,” he said last month.



