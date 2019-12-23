Water supply to be restored by midnight, says MB

PETALING JAYA: Consumers affected by the water supply disruption in the Klang Valley due to the closure of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant are expected to receive water supply by midnight.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said 24 million litres of water would be channelled from the Tasik Idaman pond in Dengkil to the treatment plant to ensure that the threshold odour number (TON) reading reaches zero level.

“I hope consumers will not resort to ‘panic storing’ of water as this will only disrupt the water level at the dam as well as the efforts to reduce the risk of odour contamination,” he told reporters after visiting the Tasik Idaman pond.

The Sungai Semenyih plant has been forced to cease operations since Saturday because of the odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih, believed to have been caused by the disposal of illegal waste.

Following the closure, water supply to 328,957 households in 366 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang was disrupted.

Amirudin said Indah Water Konsortium began cleaningoperation yesterday.

“The state government has also asked the Kajang Municipal Council to limit access to the area as it has been used twice to dump illegal waste by irresponsible parties. The first time it happened was in September.

“This is a deliberate act because the volume is high and it happened at the same location,” he said.

Amirudin also hoped for a comprehensive solution to the problem to prevent it from recurring as it had affected the credibility of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and the Selangor government.



