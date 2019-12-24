10% Christmas discount for Besraya, NPE, Lekas tolls

KUALA LUMPUR: Road users of class one vehicles travelling along the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) will enjoy a 10% discount tomorrow in conjunction with Christmas.

According to a statement issued by the concessionaire, IJM Corporation Bhd, through its toll division, the discounts will be given at all toll plazas along Besraya, Pantai Dalam and PJS 5 toll plazas along the NPE, and the Ampangan toll plaza along Lekas.

IJM chief operating officer, toll division, Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff, said the discount would take effect from midnight today until 11.59pm tomorrow.

“The discount is our corporate responsibility initiative in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations, given to road-users who want to spend the holidays with their families,” she said in a statement.

She also urged motorists travelling south to use Lekas and those heading to the east coast to use Besraya through the Loke Yew toll plaza to reach the MRR2.

She added that IJM, together with Etika Sdn Bhd, would be distributing free Lipton Matcha Green Tea at all toll plazas along Besraya from noon tomorrow.



