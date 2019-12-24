2 killed as cops rescue businessman kidnapped for RM30 mil ransom

JOHOR BAHRU: Police today killed two suspected kidnappers in an exchange of fire and rescued a businessman who was abducted for a RM30.5 million ransom by four armed men last week.

Johor police deputy chief Shafie Ismail said the 41-year-old victim sustained injuries on his left back after being shot by one of the suspects, while a police superintendent was shot in the left leg and right thigh.

Police said the businessman, a Malaysian, was believed to have been kidnapped by four masked men armed with two pistols after he left his home to eat at a shop in Taman Gaya, Ulu Tiram, about 8.45 am on Dec 17.

“The family then lodged a police report and informed the police that the kidnappers had demanded S$10 million (RM30.5 million) in ransom,” he told a press conference here.

Shafie said police formed a special team, which was aided by a team from Bukit Aman.

He said about 8.30pm yesterday, the special team managed to track the victim to an oil palm estate in Mersing where he was being held in a black Honda City.

“When the police approached the car, they were fired upon by the suspects resulting in one of the officers sustaining injuries. Police then returned fire before the duo fled deeper into the oil palm plantation,” he said.

Police tracked the suspects and managed to locate them about 2am this morning.

“The duo fired several shots towards the police who responded in kind, resulting in the death of the two men,” Shafie said.

He said the suspects, aged 39 and 52, had used two semi-automatic 9mm and 45mm calibre pistols.

They also had several criminal records related to firearms, robberies, possession of deadly weapons in riots and misconduct under the Entertainment Act.

They were believed to be part of a criminal group that had been crippled by the police early this year.

“We were hunting the remaining members of the gang whose leader was arrested early this year and has been charged in court,” said Ismail, adding that the police believed the kidnappers were about to kill the victim when the police arrived.

“During the six-day ordeal, the victim’s hands were tied with iron chains and he was blindfolded. However, last night his blindfold had been removed,” he said.

The businessman, who is involved in the plastics industry, is being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital. The injured policeman is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri.



