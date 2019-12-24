Busted: Peruvian gang preying on tourists

PUTRAJAYA: Police believe they have solved 19 cases of luggage theft in Kuala Lumpur with the arrest of three Peruvians.

Putrajaya police chief Rosly Hassan said the suspects, aged between 35 and 41, were arrested on Dec 11 and 15 at two locations in Kuala Lumpur.

He said they were arrested following a report lodged by a 51-year-old Chinese tourist on Dec 4 about the theft of her backpack at the Putra Square.

The victim said she was taking pictures of the area when she saw a man fleeing with her bag.

Acting on a tip-off, Putrajaya Criminal Investigation Department officers arrested a 35-year-old Peruvian man and his 41-year-old female companion on Dec 11 in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

“During the arrest, the police also seized a Toyota Vios, which was found to be a rental car used for committing the crimes.

“On Dec 15, at about 2.30am, a 36-year-old Peruvian man was arrested in Puchong, Kuala Lumpur, and in the raid, police seized stolen items worth about RM80,000,” he said.

Among the items seized were 11 women’s handbags, eight backpacks, 13 wallets and purses, eight hats, four pairs of shoes, nine power banks, six watches, three mobile phones, three large leather bags, a set of camera bags and a Nikon digital camera, five pairs of spectacles, three pieces of men’s clothing, a variety of jewellery, and RM1,600 in cash.

Rosly said the entry stamps dated Nov 19 on their passports were found to be fake, adding that they were expected to be charged in court on Thursday.



