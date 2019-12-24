Ex-IGP joins hundreds of ex-cops in KL protest against ‘communist revival’

KUALA LUMPUR: About 1,000 retired police officers held a demonstration at Padang Merbok here today urging action against the organisers of two recent gatherings, which they alleged were attempts at reviving the communist movement.

The demonstration, organised by the Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association (Respa), saw participation from retired police officers’ associations from different states, VAT 69 Commando Veterans Association, and others.

Among speakers included former police chief Hanif Omar and various NGO leaders, who spoke about sacrifices by the police in defending the country against the communist insurgency in the 1940s, as well as attacks by the Communist Party of Malaya that killed policemen and members of the public.

Vice-president of the Association of Former Policemen of Malaysia (PBPM) Mohd Noor Abdul Latiff spoke about attack at the Bukit Kepong police station where 25 people died, and in Gua Musang, Kelantan, where CPM members shot dead policemen.

It was previously reported that a gathering was held by former members and supporters of the CPM in Kajang earlier this month, and another one in Sepang in November.

On Nov 26, the media reported that the ashes of former CPM leader Chin Peng were brought into the country in defiance of a ban, and scattered in the sea off Lumut and in jungles in the Titiwangsa Range.

Respa president Mohd Ismail Che Rus told reporters that the gatherings were “treasonous”, “insulting” and a challenge of the authorities.

