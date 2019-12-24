MB to blame for Kuala Terla evictions, says ex-DAP candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP’s former Cameron Highlands by-election candidate M Manogaran has accused the Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail of playing politics in its controversial move to clear illegal vegetable farms in Kuala Terla in the constituency yesterday.

M Manogaran, who lost to Barisan Nasional’s Ramli Mohd Nor in the Cameron Highlands by-election in January, said the voters’ political persuasion played a part in the forceful eviction of around 60 farmers from 97.12 hectares of land filled with vegetables, fruits and flowers.

“The action by the MB of Pahang during this festive and holiday season is sinister and in bad faith,” Manogaran told a press conference today.

“The MB is taking revenge on the Cameron Highlands people as many voted for Pakatan Harapan in the last general election and by-election,” he added.

Manogaran is the PH government-appointed parliamentary coordinator for Cameron Highlands.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who chairs the Cameron Highlands Rehabilitation Joint Action Committee, should act on the matter.

“Our DPM should move on this and not listen to the menteri besar, who has his own agenda,” he said.

The state government has accused the farmers of polluting the Kuala Terla water catchment area near Sungai Ichat, which supplies clean water to more than 70% of the population in Cameron Highlands.

While the notice to clear the land was issued 10 years ago, the area was still host to illegal farming. A second notice was issued on Feb 18 this year.

Some of the farmers have temporary occupation licences (TOL) which could only be renewed on a yearly basis.

Manogaran said this has caused uncertainty in long-term planning.

While some settlers obtained an injunction from the Kuantan High Court on March 11, it was retracted on Sept 30.

Manogaran said he believed they were pressured into doing so by “some parties”.

The animosity between the farmers and state government saw seven people, including former Padang Serai MP N Gobalakrishnan, arrested during a sit-in protest against the enforcement action led by the Pahang Land Office, police and Federal Reserve Unit (FRU).

“Whatever fault the farmers may have, that still does not warrant such harsh treatment where their farms were torn down even when the vegetables were ready to be harvested,” he said.



