NGO wants MACC officers at govt offices to receive public complaints

BUTTERWORTH: An anti-graft NGO today urged the government to place Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers at key enforcement departments to facilitate reports on cases of corruption.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Foundation (YARM) Penang chapter chairman CJ Ong said anti-graft officers should, for instance, be placed at Road Transport Department (JPJ) offices to allow reports on officers soliciting for bribes.

“There should be a permanent officer from MACC at all JPJ offices. That way, if people have an issue, it can be reported right away.

“Most regular folk either do not know how to go to MACC’s offices to lodge reports or find it cumbersome. What better way than to have a permanent representative to make things easier?” he said, adding that representatives should be rotated from time to time.

“If MACC does not have enough people, our foundation members can help. You don’t need to pay us a single sen,” he said.

YARM was established in 2014.

Ong said MACC representatives should also be stationed at immigration and police offices.

Earlier, he revealed a case involving a building in Bukit Mertajam that he said was given a certificate of fitness “despite not meeting the most minimum of fire department requirements such as sprinklers, exit doors and fire-resistant doors”. He urged MACC to investigate the matter.

Asked about MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya’s recent announcement that cold cases would be reviewed, he said in Penang, allegations of graft involving the undersea tunnel project and the Pinhorn Road bungalow purchase by former chief minister Lim Guan Eng should be looked into.

Latheefa said earlier this year that MACC would be reviewing old cases, but could not review Lim’s purchase of the bungalow as the case had already gone through the courts.

Lim and a businesswoman were acquitted of the corruption charges levelled against them in 2016 after the public prosecutor decided to drop the case.

The undersea tunnel issue meanwhile involves alleged kickbacks given to several fixers to prevent anti-graft action on a developer involved in the project. The developer later revealed that it was conned by the fixers.



