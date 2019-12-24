No ‘Islamisation’ agenda, says MOE over approval for Yadim programme

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry has dismissed accusations that it is forcing Islamisation on students in public schools and universities, following the leak of a letter allowing a government religious foundation to carry out Islamic programmes.

The ministry said the permission given to the government’s Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia, or Yadim, is only for Muslim students.

It said the programme, called Rakan Siswa Yadim, is designed as a leadership course for Muslim students, without the involvement of non-Muslims.

“Permission to carry out Rakan Siswa Yadim activities is subject to approbal from the institution or schools, and is confined to Muslim students who to take part voluntarily,” it said.

MOE said the programme also does not involve vernacular and mission schools.

“Schools have been instructed to monitor and ensure the activities do not involved non-Muslim students,” it said.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong had earlier questioned the move when he revealed a letter issued by MOE to state education directors, informing them of the ministry’s approval for Yadim to conduct propagation activities in schools, teaching institutes, polytechnics, community colleges and public universities.



