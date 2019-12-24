PLUS closes all reload lanes until Jan 2

KUALA LUMPUR: All reload lanes on PLUS highways will be closed from tomorrow to Jan 2 to ensure smooth traffic at toll plazas during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In a statement today, PLUS said the move was aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by highway users queuing up at the reload lanes.

PLUS estimates there will be an 18% increase in traffic from 1.7 million vehicles to 2 million vehicles.

Prepaid card reloads may be made at about 11,000 locations, such as ATMs, convenience stores and petrol stations, including those operating at rest areas along the highway.

PLUS said its e-wallet PayDirect service was not operational at the moment.

10% discount on 2nd Penang bridge

A 10% discount is being offered for class one vehicles using the second Penang bridge, Jambatan Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah on Christmas day.

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd, the bridge concessionaire, said the discount will be applied from midnight until 11.59 pm on Dec 25.



