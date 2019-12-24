KUALA LUMPUR: Two women pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today on charges of dishonestly concealing more than RM3 million accidentally credited into their company bank account.

Rafidhah Kamaruddin, 52, and her sister Ri’ayah Kamaruddin, 59, made the plea after the charges were read before Judge Azura Alwi.

They were jointly charged with fraudulently removing RM3,190,241.37 belonging to Crest Hill Group Ltd which was credited into their company’s account despite knowing the money was not theirs.

Both women were accused of committing the offence at a bank in Jalan Ampang here on Nov 21 and 22 2018 under Section 424 and Section 34 of the Penal Code which provide for a jail term not exceeding five years or and fine or both.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syahieza Md Hadzaid offered bail at RM1 million each in one surety and to surrender their passports to the court.

Rafidhah and Ri’ayah who were not represented appealed for a lower bail, saying they are single mothers who have to take care of their families.

“I am appealing for bail to be reduced as I have a child to take care,” said Rafidhah.

Ri’ayah said she has to take care of her sick mother and a disabled sibling.

The court allowed bail at RM280,000 each in one surety with the additional condition of surrendering their passports.



