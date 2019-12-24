Water trickles back, normal supply expected within 72 hours

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications department head Abdul Halem Mat Som said several areas near the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant began receiving water early this morning.

“Air Selangor personnel are working on stabilising the pressure at the main pipeline as well as the service ponds.

“Supply will be restored in stages depending on the geographical location and altitude of the premises. Areas located close to the distribution system are expected to receive supply sooner than those further away,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the health ministry and National Water Service Commission had confirmed after monitoring and water quality tests that the quality of water falls within the defined standards with no odour detected.

However, the Bukit Tampoi treatment plant remains out of commission. Water tankers will still be mobilised to the affected areas.

The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to shut down last Saturday following a water pollution incident at the river there, believed to be due to the illegal dumping of toxic waste in the Indah Water Konsortium sewer.

Three hundred and sixty-six areas were affected, covering 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.



