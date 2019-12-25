5 men held for poaching in joint forest operation in Sabah

TAWAU: Five local men were arrested during a four-day joint operation by various agencies, including NGOs, held to tackle forest-related crimes in the district, that ended yesterday.

In a statement today, Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Mashor Jaini said the joint operation, known as the Integrated Taskforce Ops, would be held from time to time to tackle illegal forest activities, including poaching and the use of illegal firearms in hunting activity.

He said all suspects, aged between 27 and 47, were arrested for various offences during the operations that covered Kalabakan Forest Reserve, Maliau Basin forest, Sapulut Forest Reserve, Mount Rara Forest Reserve, Kuamut River and oil palm estates.

The first three arrests were made in Sapulut Reserve Forest for possession of three wild boar without permits.

The second case saw a man detained for possession of a pair of antlers, a home-made firearm, 1.7kg of venison and three live shotgun bullets, along with a shell.

The fifth suspect was arrested in an oil palm estate for having 47 pieces of feathers, believed to be that of the Rhinocerous Hornbill, without a permit.

According to Mashor, the authorities also seized a wild boar carcass along with a plastic bag containing wild boar internal organs and a sharp iron rod, suspected used in hunting.

Mashor said cases involving wildlife would be investigated under Section 41(2) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 while the firearm and bullets case will be investigated under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.



