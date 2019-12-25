Cigarettes worth RM4.3 mil seized in police raid on Tapah warehouse

IPOH: Police seized 25,850 cartons of cigarettes worth RM4.3 million after detaining three men, including two Bangladeshis, at a warehouse on Wisma Ransons, Jalan Station, Tapah, on Monday.

Tapah district police chief Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the trio, aged 20 to 47, were nabbed in a raid by a special investigation and intelligence branch team from Bukit Aman’s special operations force at 10.30pm.

‘’An inspection of the warehouse revealed 20,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands on which duties had not been paid.

‘’The team also found 1,150 cartons of cigarettes in an Isuzu lorry and another 4,700 cartons in a Hicom lorry on which duties had also not been paid,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said further investigations were being conducted and the trio would be charged under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which was punishable under Section 135 of the same act and could be fined 20 times the value of the goods or jail up to three years or both if found guilty.



