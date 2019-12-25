Let common sense prevail to promote unity, says KL archbishop

KUALA LUMPUR: A Christian leader today expressed hope that “common sense” will prevail among religious leaders to promote harmony among the different faiths, including encouraging Malaysians to wish each other during festivitals.

Kuala Lumpur Archbishop Julian Leow said it would indeed be a sad day for Malaysia if its citizens cannot even wish “Merry Christmas” to Christians or “Happy Deepavali” to Hindus or “Happy Wesak Day” to Buddhists.

“We pray that common sense will prevail among religious leaders to promote more ways to strenghten the bonds of friendship and not drive us further apart,” he said in his speech at the Christmas Day hi-tea reception held here.

He said Malaysia’s tradition of holding open house functions during Christmas, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Chinese New Year will help all to appreciate they are Malaysians.

“We have been wishing each other and visiting each other during our respective celebrations,” he added, at an event attended by Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

In the past, there were controversies over rulings by some Muslim scholars prohibiting Muslims from even wishing their fellow non-Muslims on their religious holidays.

Recently, Terengganu mufti Zulkifly Muda said there was nothing wrong in Muslims extending greetings to non-Muslims during their religious celebrations, but warned them not to be part of the festivities.

He said this included donning the Santa Claus outfit which symbolises Christmas.

Leow added that what makes Malaysia unique is its unity in diversity, adding that Malaysians come from diverse religions, races and cultures but have been living together in relative harmony and prosperity.

“Our differences in what we eat, the festivals we worship and idiosyncrasies is what makes us uniquely Malaysian.

“We are the sum total of all these elements that proudly makes us call ourselves Malaysians. Let’s not forget who we are,” he added in front of some 200 guests.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin and Bukit Lanjan state assemblyman Elizabeth Wong were among those present at the high tea.

Leow said Kuala Lumpur Mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was supposed to attend but couldn’t make it and had prepared a text message entitled “Peaceful co-existence the right way”, stating co-existence implies the ability to live in harmony.

Saifuddin: Like each other

Saifuddin during his speech said Muslims and Christians make up over half of the world’s population. Due to that, without peace and justice between the two faiths, peace cannot be achieved.

“The very foundation principle of all faiths is love of one God and love of neighbours,” he said, adding that Prophet Muhammad had also said none of the followers have faith until they love their neighbour the way they love themselves.

“Jesus says the same thing,” he said.

Saifuddin said God created men in different tribes, ethnicities, cultures and religions for everyone to know one another.

“But I think a more progressive understanding of knowing each other is not just about tolerance and understanding but liking each other.

“This will allow everyone to understand and live in peaceful co-existence.

“Let’s celebrate Christmas in the spirit of liking each other, regardless of race, religion or background.”



