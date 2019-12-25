Malaysia can play mediator in Uighur matter, says PPBM Youth

PETALING JAYA: The PPBM youth wing has called on the government to mediate in China’s alleged persecution against Uighur Muslims.

In a statement today, it said Malaysia had experience in mediating in the crises between Muslim separatists and the governments of Thailand and the Philippines.

It said it supported the actions of a group of NGOs, led by Angkatan Gerak Minda Malaysia (Agra), which had demonstrated outside the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to hand over a memorandum condemning Beijing’s treatment of the Uighurs.

“We hope the Chinese embassy can forward the contents of the memorandum to the Chinese government,” it said.

The NGOs’ memorandum was rejected, with no embassy representatives coming out to accept it.

In a response to the demonstration yesterday, the embassy’s spokesperson, Tang Tang, said Beijing would never accept irresponsible and “groundless accusations based on falsehoods”.

Tang said social media was littered with fake news about Xinjiang, and that Malaysians were free to visit the “beautiful and peaceful” province.

PPBM Youth said the world had a right to know the real situation in Xinjiang in the light of dozens of news reports on the Uighurs.

“We believe that if China opens its doors to more neutral agencies and representatives from Muslim-majority governments, we will get a clearer picture of the situation there.”

Western reports had reported that one million Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang are being forced into “re-education camps” by Beijing.

China has defended the move, stating that these re-education camps were set up to curb extremism.



