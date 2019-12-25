Sabahans show religion no barrier in celebrating Christmas

KOTA KINABALU: Bright lights, presents under Christmas trees, families from far and near gathering at the dinner table and carols are common features of Christmas celebrations everywhere.

However, Christmas, just as other religious festivals, takes on a unique character in Sabah.

Here a Muslim, a Buddhist and a Christian sit together for the merry-making — a testament to the years of integration and inter-marriages among Sabahans.

As if to prove this true, Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar was enjoying himself seated at a table with non-Muslim friends today.

“I wish all my Christian friends and relatives a very Merry Christmas and let us all have a prosperous New Year,” said Bung when met at the Parti Bersatu Sabah Christmas celebration.

Suraida Roslan, 32, said she was happy to be a Sabahan as Christmas was celebrated by people, regardless of race and religion here.

“Many Sabah families are of mixed marriages and we never let religious differences get in the way of merry-making and bonding,” she said.

Suraida, a Muslim, said every Christmas, she would visit former Christian school friends and hang out with her other former school mates.

“When it is Hari Raya, it will be my turn to play host to them,” she said.

A quarter of the 3.9 million Sabah population is Christian and this year the holidays came early for everyone, thanks to the state government gazetting Christmas eve as an additional Christmas holiday.

Stanley Ruben, 31, who works in Kundasang, said he was happy to be able to get away from work a day earlier and make the journey home to Bundu Tuhan, 90km from here.

“I’m especially excited this year. I have taken leave for a week from Dec 23. The extra holiday allowed me to drive home earlier,” said the state civil servant.

Simon Robin, 25, said he last met his parents two years ago when he left for the United Kingdom for studies.

“I am very excited to be home. I missed bullying my brothers and sisters and my mum’s cooking,” said Robin, when met at the airport.

Robin said he would use this one-week holiday to visit familiar places, such as the Kundasang Highlands or the Simpang Mengayau beach in Kudat up north.

Jennifer Assunta, a Sabahan nurse, who lives in Johor, could not return home this year due to her busy work schedule.

She plans to get all her siblings to go to Johor for the year-end holidays and Christmas next year.

“If they cannot make it here, then probably I will go home to Sabah,” said Assunta, adding that there was no place like home.



