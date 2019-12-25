Stop harming us, Sabah group tells cops after native ceremony disrupted

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah indigenous group is appealing to authorities to give some leeway to the Murut community whose ceremonies include practices frowned by the country’s laws.

The Malaysia Murut Cultural and Welfare Organisation is making the call following a recent raid by armed men into a hall where people were taking part in a memorial service which included cockfighting and alcohol consumption.

The group said cockfighting and alcohol drinking are part of cultural practices of the Murut ethnic group in the interior district of Nabawan, some 121 km from here, and are held during funeral rites.

“I was informed that the armed men showed off their guns and scared the guests away,” said group spokesman Raymond Ahuar referring to the incident last Sunday, adding that they were policemen who did not identify themselves.

“This resulted in a clash between the mourners and the armed men, where several people suffered injuries,” Ahuar, who is also the Sabah PKR Youth chief, said.

A police report by the ceremony’s host Joney Jaimi, sighted by FMT, said the gathering was a memorial held for his late mother, Puanau Angin.

He said cockfighting at the event was part of the Murut culture.

Joney urged the arrest of the intruders, adding that they should be tried in the Native Court.

Ahuar said clashes between law enforcement officers and indigenous people observing customary practices are rampant in Nabawan.

But he said the law often sided with the authorities.

Ahuar said authorities should go after more serious offences.

“There are gambling syndicates out there that they can actually stop. They should not pick on a small group of Murut folks who are trying to stick to their traditions.”

Ahuar said the practice of cockfighting among the Muruts does not involve cash, but rice, fish, vegetables and fruits.

FMT has contacted the Nabawan and Keningau police chiefs for their response.



