3 out of 4 promises made on PTPTN loans already fulfilled, says Wan Saiful

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has fulfilled three of the four promises on the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) contained in their Buku Harapan, said its chairman, Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

“In the PH manifesto, there are four promises.

“The first promise is to give an exemption to excellent students from B40 and M40 families from repaying their study loans. This, we have done.

“The second promise is to lift the overseas travel restriction on PTPTN borrowers in the (immigration) blacklist, which was done in the first couple of months after PH came into power.

“The third promise is for borrowers who cannot afford to pay (their PTPTN loans).

“Their employers are given incentives, like tax exemption, to help them pay the loans, and this too, has been implemented beginning this year,” he said during a talk show “Bicara Politikonomi” on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) last night.

Wan Saiful said there was only one promise left to be fulfilled — which is to defer repayment by borrowers with a salary of less than RM4,000 a month.

Wan Saiful said efforts were being made to fulfil this fourth promise as the implementation would take some time.

“So in terms of the promises made, three out of four have been fulfilled within a year and a half after PH took over the government. This is an impressive achievement by our officers,” he added.

On borrowers facing problems making their repayments, Wan Saiful said a study was being carried out to determine the actual causes for it, following which a solution would be made to address the problem.

Last month, Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said 375,925 PTPTN borrowers have yet to make their loan repayments.



