Malaysia expects 4.8% GDP growth in 2020, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is expected to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.8% next year on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, according to Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a statement, he said Malaysia’s highly-diversified economic and export structure, supportive labour market, low and stable inflation, a strong and well-capitalised financial sector, and a healthy current account surplus on the balance of payments would continue to drive the economy forward.

“This outlook is higher than the estimates by the International Monetary Fund of 4.4% and the World Bank’s 4.5% as the government remains committed to implementing its development priorities.

“For 2020, RM56 billion has been allocated for 5,466 development projects to support the growth momentum and strengthen the country’s long-term economic capacity.

“Of this amount, RM53.2 billion is allocated for 4,744 ongoing projects and the remaining RM2.8 billion has been set aside for 722 new projects,” he said.

Over the next decade, he said, the government would place greater emphasis on restructuring the economy by developing new economic areas.

This will help create business opportunities and high-paying jobs, in line with the objectives of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

He said this entails ensuring sustainable socio-economic development to provide a decent standard of living for all Malaysians through the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025 and the 13th Malaysia Plan 2026-2030.

Azmin said the government would continue to focus on strengthening Malaysia’s near-term resilience.

He said the country’s growth potential will be optimised by strengthening productivity and innovation.

The government wants the manufacturing sector to produce more high-quality, diverse and complex products.

“In this regard, focus will be given to strengthen sectors with high growth potential, such as aerospace, medical devices, electrical and electronics, machinery and equipment as well as chemicals and chemical products,” he said.



