Chinese embassy again snubs memo over treatment of Uighurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese embassy today refused to accept a memorandum calling for the end to the persecution of minority Uighur Muslims in the republic, the third time it has done so this year.

This forced its organisers, Muslim youth movement, Abim, to leave the memorandum in the embassy’s letterbox.

Abim president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said he had informed the embassy of the planned gathering and they were given the go-ahead but were told to limit the crowd to 100.

“We also brought a Panda soft toy to symbolise the friendship between Malaysia and China,” Faisal told reporters.

Today’s protest is the third, after a gathering by 34 NGOs, including Abim and the Malaysia Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (Mapim), in July.

On Tuesday, the Chinese embassy refused to accept a memorandum by 58 organisations, including Malay rights group Perkasa and the Malay Economic Action Council (MTEM), to protest Beijing’s policies on Uighur Muslims.

The Chinese government has been accused of oppressing the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, with international media outlets reporting on concentration camps which Beijing calls “training camps” to rehabilitate “militants”.

The special rapporteur of the United Nations (UN) has said that as many as a million or 7% of Muslims in Xinjiang have been sent to such camps.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had stated earlier that Malaysia would not interfere in China’s internal affairs.

“If Uighurs are fleeing to Malaysia to seek asylum, Malaysia will not extradite them even if there is an application from China.

“They are allowed to go to a third country because they have valid fears over their safety and possible mistreatment based on their belief that they are not fairly protected in their country of origin,” he was reported to have said.



