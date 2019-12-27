Cops raid Kajang drug lab, seize RM4.3 mil worth of drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three local men in a raid on a drug processing laboratory at a residential area in Bukit Sungai Long, Kajang, on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin said the raid was carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Selangor police at 7.30pm.

They seized 96.55kg of ketamine drugs worth RM4.3 million.

The suspects, aged between 32 and 37, tested positive for drugs and would be remanded for six days.

Police seized gas cylinders, a sieve, digital weighing scale and two cars, namely a Toyota Mark X and a Proton Wira.

Checks indicated the syndicate had RM254,800 in its bank account.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the death penalty.”



