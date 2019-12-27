Dong Zong calls off congress after Kajang cops get court order

PETALING JAYA: Chinese educationist group Dong Zong has called off a conference over the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools after police obtained a court order.

Dong Zong had said that the congress, set to take place at the New Era College in Kajang at 1pm tomorrow, would discuss their objections towards the introduction of a Jawi module as part of the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year 4 students next year.

Critics had warned that the congress would lead to retaliation by Malay associations and NGOs.

Kajang district police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, in a statement today, said police reports had been made across the country to stop the congress.

“To maintain peace and safety, the Kajang police applied for a court order to prevent public disturbances which could worry the people in the district.

“We received the court order preventing Dong Jong from proceeding with the congress at 3pm today.

“The court order was delivered to them at 5pm today.

“Police urge all the involved parties and the public not to attend the congress or any other congress held to counter this (Dong Zong) meeting,” he said.

Dzaffir also called on Dong Zong and the public to respect the law and the court order.

It warned that the police would take strict action against any parties which refused to do so.

Dong Zong, in a statement, said they will cancel the congress and obey the court order.



