Hanipa Maidin against cancellation of meeting over Jawi in vernacular schools

PETALING JAYA: Deputy minister Hanipa Maidin disagrees with police action to obtain a court order to stop the Chinese educationist group Dong Zong discussing the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools.

Hanipa, the de facto deputy law minister, said every citizen, irrespective of his or her race or religion, has every right to express his or her anger, frustration and disappointment against his or her elected government.

“I may disagree with our brothers or sisters in Dong Zong but I value their fundamental right to express their opinion against any government policy,” he told FMT in a text message.

Hanipa said he also totally disagreed with any view demanding that Dong Jong be declared an unlawful entity.

“I only view this entire issue from the prism of justice,” said the former lawyer.

On a report in Sinar Harian which quoted PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as warning Dong Zong to toe the line as it is living in “a Malay world”, Hanipa said “we are living in the Malaysian world as we are all Malaysians”.

Earlier today, Kajang district police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said they obtained the court order after multiple police reports were lodged nationwide to stop the congress as it may disturb public peace.

Dong Zong said they will cancel the congress and respect the court order.

It was initially scheduled to take place at the New Era College in Kajang at 1pm tomorrow. It was to discuss the introduction of a Jawi module as part of the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year 4 students next year.

Critics had warned that the congress would lead to retaliation from Malay associations and NGOs.



