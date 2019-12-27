Management company refutes claims by students on TAR UC hostel

PETALING JAYA: The company managing the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) students’ hostel has denied claims it is not doing enough to upgrade the facilities there.

The TAR UC Association of New Youth student group had yesterday alleged that there had been a lack of upgrades to the students’ hostel blocks at the main campus in Kuala Lumpur.

It said this was despite Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd making more than RM1 million in profits last year by managing the hostel at the MCA-owned TAR UC.

Among others, the students complained about poor WiFi coverage, and not having enough washing machines or water heaters.

Delta Pride said WiFi was provided only in the canteen area — where students could access the internet for free.

“Our company recognises how important internet connections are. We promise to gradually improve the network coverage in future,” said Delta Pride in a statement today.

“It is untrue for certain quarters to claim that the number of washing machines provided is insufficient.

“There are 22 washing machines in all the 10 hostel blocks. The monthly water and electricity bills is less than RM1,000.

“This shows there is only a limited number of students using these services,” it added.

Touching on the water heaters, the company said that restrictions with the building structure have led to insufficient electricity supply for the hostel’s operations.

This could only be resolved by upgrading the hostel’s electricity substation or installing solar panel facilities, both of which would incur high costs.

Delta Pride said it will work together with TAR UC and TNB before proceeding with further action in this matter.

The TAR UC Association of New Youth student group released the statement in the midst of an ongoing spat between the government and TAR UC over funding.

The government previously funded TAR UC by providing RM5.5 million each year, but that funding has now been stopped by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on the grounds that the government should not bankroll a politically-owned institution.

Instead, Lim said the government will channel RM40 million to the TARCian Alumni Association (TAA) Education Trust Fund — a move which has been widely condemned by MCA president Wee Ka Siong.



