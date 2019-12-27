RM9 mil subsidy for Labuan-Sabah, Sarawak sea transport to continue

LABUAN: The federal government will continue to allocate its annual RM9 million subsidy for sea transport by Malaysian travellers from Labuan to Sabah and Sarawak and vice versa next year, despite the island’s economic slowdown.

The allocation, granted since 2014, is to lessen the burden of travellers by subsidising 50% of their ferry and speedboat fares, Labuan Corporation said in a statement today.

The subsidised routes are between Labuan and Menumbok, Kota Kinabalu, Sipitang, Limbang and Lawas.

The government stopped the subsidy to transporters ferrying goods to the island last year, following their failure to bring down the prices of goods on the island.



