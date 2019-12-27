RON97 to go up by 5 sen

PETALING JAYA: The petrol price for RON97 will increase by 5 sen to RM2.63 per litre starting midnight until Jan 3.

The price of RON95 remains at RM2.08 per litre and diesel at RM2.18 per litre.

The government has been subsidising fuel prices to alleviate the cost of living of the people and to stabilise prices, the finance ministry said.

Without the subsidies, RON95 should retail at 2.33 a litre and diesel at RM2.39 a litre.

The government will spend RM117.06 million in subsidies to rein in the price of fuel during the coming seven-day period, the ministry said.

The government had earlier announced that the petrol price for RON95 will gradually be increased every week starting from January 2020.

The current RON95 subsidy programme will be removed and replaced with the targeted subsidy programme, as announced in Budget 2020.

There will be a weekly price increase of one sen per litre to two sen per litre until RON95 reaches the market price.

The increase will not take effect in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, with the RON95 price being maintained at RM2.08 per litre and diesel at RM2.18 per litre.



