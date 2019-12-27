Samirah told explosion of handphone caused fire which killed Nazrin, court hears

SHAH ALAM: Information on the outcome of the post-mortem on Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan was passed to his elder brother, Dr Abdul Aziz Hassan.

The High Court was told today that health ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had personally informed Aziz about this.

Aziz, 59, who is the 18th prosecution witness, said Hisham sent him the information through WhatApp on June 18, 2018.

Aziz said he then forwarded this to Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzaffar, 44, who is the first accused in the murder trial.

Aziz also told the court that Hisham received the report from one Dr Siew, who did the post-mortem on Nazrin.

The contents of the WhatsApp sent by Aziz to Samirah was read out in court by lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Samirah, today.

The information conveyed by Aziz to Samirah included that the explosion of a mobile phone caused the fire which killed Nazrin.

“Samirah asked if Nazrin was in pain. You replied no.

“He was sound asleep, unconscious,” said Shafee when reading out the contents of the WhatsApp message before Judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman here today.

Earlier, Shafee submitted to the court three documents, which included a copy of the transcripts of the WhatsApp conversation between Samirah and Aziz and also between Samirah and a friend of Nazrin, named Shahrul Idzwan.

On March 12, Samirah, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, were charged, along with Indonesian citizen, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am on June 14, 2018.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the mandatory death sentence if found guilty.



