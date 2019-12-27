Shah Alam most-searched area for houses in 2019, says i-property

KUALA LUMPUR: Property portal iProperty.com.my says Shah Alam was the most-searched area by house buyers on its website in 2019.

With a search percentage of 17.14%, Shah Alam is the top pick for people who want to live in greener and quieter surroundings but with easy access to multiple amenities.

“The most-searched areas for homes on iProperty.com.my are still concentrated in Klang Valley townships.

“One thing in common that these areas share is easy accessibility to countless amenities, such as shopping malls, hospitals, schools, transportation and economic activities,” said iProperty.com Malaysia Sdn Bhd and REA Group Ltd in a joint statement today.

REA Group, a global digital advertising company specialising in properties, operates iProperty.com.my.

Besides Shah Alam, areas such as Ara Damansara (16.98%), Cheras (13.15%), Bandar Utama (12.22%), Semenyih (11.96%), Petaling Jaya (7.91%), Rawang (5.50%), Subang Jaya (5.19%), Johor Bahru (5.16%), and Puchong (4.79%) were the top areas ranked according to consumers’ search behaviour data.

“These areas have recorded the highest number of searches among homebuyers, who visited iProperty.com.my from January to November 2019,” it added.



