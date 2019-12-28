15-day online ‘visa’ for tourists from India, China in 2020

PETALING JAYA: For the whole of 2020, tourists from India and China merely need to register online and can make a 15-day stay in Malaysia without a tourist visa.

In a press statement today, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, exercising the functions of the home minister, said the tourists should be registered with the electronic travel registration and information system, individually or through any travel agency in India.

These travel agencies must be registered with the Malaysian foreign missions in India or in China.

“A tourist can travel to Malaysia within three months after he is registered in the electronic travel registration and information system,” said Mahathir.

He said the visit is limited to only 15 days and cannot be extended.

“The tourist can enter Malaysia and exit from Malaysia only through authorised airports” or at seven border crossings:

Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor; Johor Bahru railway station; immigration control post at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Tanjung Kupang, Johor; Padang Besar, Perlis; Bukit Kayu Itam, Changloon, Kedah; Sungai Tujoh, Sarawak; and immigration control post at Tedungan in Limbang, Fifth Division, Sarawak.

Mahathir said the tourists may not apply for any other passes under the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Tourists from both these countries should have a valid ticket for their return home or by air to any other country. They must produce proof of sufficient pocket money, credit card or bank card, and produce their travel itinerary in Malaysia, Mahathir added.

He said tourists are allowed to re-register to enter Malaysia after 45 days from the date they leave Malaysia to enjoy this facility.

Malaysia intends to draw 30 million visitors during Visit Malaysia Year 2020.



